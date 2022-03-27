The equation was simple for India going into their final group match of the World Cup, beat South Africa and join them in the semifinals alongside Australia and England. Defending their total of 274, India fell just short as South Africa reached 275 for 7 off the last ball of their allocated 50 Overs. The result means West Indies will progress to the semifinals instead of India having finished with 7 points, 1 more than India.

The match saw a gripping see-saw battle right the way through with both teams dominating at various points of the game. The drama continued right till the end of this must win match for India. With 3 needed off 2 balls, set South African batter Mignon du Preez holed out to long on, only to find out that the bowler Deepti Sharma had overstepped. That no ball pretty much sealed Indian fate in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma started Indian innings in explosive fashion racing away to 30 runs in the first 3 overs. Shafali in particular was really harsh on the South African opening bowlers, taking 17 runs off Shabnim Ismael’s 2nd over. The duo kept going to take India to 90 without loss after the first 14 overs. However, a mix-up between the 2 marked the end of Shafali on 53.

One wicket brought two as Yastika Bhatia departed soon after, but that brought Mithali Raj to the crease. The Indian captain combined with Mandhana for an 80 runs partnership, before adding another 58 with Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali kept the scoreboard ticking nicely throughout her stay at the crease before departing for 68 in the 43rd over.

Mithali’s wicket derailed Indian innings as they could only manage 51 runs in the last 10 overs in the face of some very good death bowling by South Africa.

In response, South African chase was looking well on track when they were 139 for 1 in the 27th over. However, the wicket of Lara Goodall on 49 changed the entire complexion of the match. With the ball turning, Indian spinners dragged the team back into the game with regular wickets.

However, quick cameos from Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon changed the momentum once again in South Africa’s favor with Mignon du Preez holding the innings together at the other end.

With 7 required off the last over, captain Mithali Raj threw the ball to Deepti Sharma, but 7 wasn’t enough as du Preez guided her team to a win off the last ball.

India had made the Final of the previous World Cup edition in 2017, however, this time they will leave without making the knockouts.