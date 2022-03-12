Saturday, March 12, 2022
Murder accused Olympian Sushil Kumar allowed to give fitness classes in Tihar Jail, former JNU student Umar Khalid joins as a learner

According to prison officials, at least ten detainees have joined Kumar's lessons, including former JNU student Umar Khalid

OpIndia Staff
Umar Khalid is currently lodged in Tihar jail facing trial for his role in anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in 2020.
Olympic champion Sushil Kumar has been granted permission to teach fitness and wrestling to inmates at Tihar jail. Sushil Kumar, who is facing trial for his role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. He has already started teaching wrestling and fitness to inmates at the prison complex.

The Tihar Jail administration stated that they had planned to accommodate Sushil Kumar in sporting activities in the past, but the idea was abandoned because of the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi. As per ANI, the DG (Prisons) said, “we have allowed Sushil Kumar to give fitness and wrestling coaching to those prisoners who are interested, 6-7 prisoners are receiving coaching from him.”

According to prison officials, at least ten detainees have joined Kumar’s lessons, including former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail facing trial for his role in anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in 2020.

On May 23, 2020, Sushil Kumar was detained by a unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium incident that resulted in the death of wrestler Sagar Rana. He is accused of murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the violent conflict between two factions on May 4 at Delhi’s Chhatrasal wrestling academy. Rana, who was engaged in the fight, died in hospital from his injuries. Ajay Sherawat, a physical education instructor at Chhatrasal Stadium, was also detained with Kumar as an accused. Ajay is the son of Suresh Kumar Sherawat, a Congress councilor from Vikaspuri.

So far, the Delhi Police has apprehended 18 suspects in the case. Sushil Kumar was designated as the primary offender in the initial charge sheet, which was submitted by the police on August 2, last year. According to the charge sheet, Sushil Kumar murdered Rana last year because his ego had been injured by rumors of his declining popularity and he wanted to re-establish his influence among young players.

