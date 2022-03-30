On Wednesday, a video of a complaint against the Air India staffers having allegedly offered a non-veg meal to a Jain person on the flight was met with raised eyeballs on social media platforms. A person belonging to the Jain community alleged on March 26 that the Air India staff members fed him and his wife a non-vegetarian meal while they were travelling on the AI 307 flight from Tokyo to New Delhi last week.

“The staff members didn’t check the meal before serving it to us and gave us non-veg food. They didn’t even apologize”, said victim Raghavendra Jain who recorded the video of the incident claimed ane accused two Air India staff members on social media.

Staff serving non-veg meals by calling it vegetarian*



I traveled with my family from Tokyo to Delhi on March 25th onboard AI307. I had pre-booked vegetarian meals for my flight. I had again confirmed that my meals are approved at the check-in counter. Despite this, a staff — Shivpuri RWA (@RwaShivpuri) March 30, 2022

Jain says Air India staffers named Fathima Munni and Yaman Khan had casually ‘verified’ the meal type before serving it to the passenger. “Fathima Munni gave me a non-vegetarian Gluten-free meal. When I opened it, it looked and smelled like a fish, so I called her and inquired about it. She took the open food packet to her colleague named Yaman Khan. He casually said that it was indeed a veg meal and that I should not worry about it. They asked me to enjoy the meal with a smirk on their faces”, said Jain on social media.

He added that after having a few bites of the food, he realized that the meal was not vegetarian and asked another staff member who was passing by. The staff member confirmed that the food contained fish and that Gluten-free meals are hardly vegetarian. As seen in the video, Jain then called Fathima Munni and Yaman Khan and asked them to apologize for the grave mistake but they showed no remorse. “Fathima Munni instead tried to laugh it off and another staff named Vikas Chopra said in Hindi, ‘ab kya naak ragade tumhare saamne, sorry bol toh diya’ (what more do we do now? we’ve said sorry)”, he added.

are hardly vegetarian.

I tried to complain about this issue to the cabin crew but they showed no remorse. The main culprit FATHIMA MUNII instead tried to laugh it off and another staff named VIKAS CHOPRA said in Hindi, “ab kya naak ragade tumhare saamne, sorry bol toh diya. — Shivpuri RWA (@RwaShivpuri) March 30, 2022

He also stated that the Air India staff members had disrespected his religion and had made fun of it by making him eat non-vegetarian food. “I and my wife are feeling sick and disgusted since we have had that food. This is the worst day of our lives”, he could be heard saying in the video. Jain also mentioned that the staff members kept on intimidating him to delete the video on their way back to Delhi.

It is important to note that the video that has been uploaded by Raghavendra Jain on YouTube has attracted around 50 thousand views with people in the comments demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.

One of the comments read that if no strict action is taken against such staff, then incidents like these will become a routine affair. Another comment read, “Hope this goes to a higher authority and something is done about this. I am vegetarian too and can understand the anger of this gentleman. Feeling sick”. Interestingly, one of the persons who commented on the video said that she had been working with Air India for years and that she would request the authorities to take strict action against the 2 cabin crew members.

Screenshot of the comments section of the video on YouTube

The video by Raghvendra Jain however also went viral on Facebook which attracted more than 7 lakh views and 4 thousand comments.

Air India however has taken cognizance of the complaint and has said that it will check the issue with the staff members. “Dear Sir, we would like to know more about this. Please elaborate via DM along with your ticket details. Let us get this checked”, Air India responded to Jain’s tweet.

Dear Sir, we would like to know more about this. Please elaborate via DM along with your ticket details. Let us get this checked. — Air India (@airindiain) March 30, 2022

OpIndia has also contacted Air India to know more about the incident. We will update the report when we hear from Air India.