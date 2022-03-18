Friday, March 18, 2022
Bihar: JDU leader molests woman after inviting her to his home, women thrash him on road with slippers

Mod Narayan Singh, the district president of the JD(U) labour cell, summoned a woman to his home and molested her.

JDU leader molests woman, public thrashes him with slippers: Video viral
A screengrab of the viral video.
6

An instance of molestation has been reported in Bihar’s Rohtas district, where Mod Narayan Singh, 56, the district president of the JD(U) labour cell, summoned a woman to his home and molested her. As people came to know about this, they smashed him to the ground with kicks, punches, and slippers. On social media, a video of the politician being thrashed has gone viral.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Mohan Bigha area, ward number 16 of Dehri city, Rohtas district. On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a woman from the same neighborhood was walking to her house with veggies. The residence of JD(U) leader Mod Narayan is on the way. He summoned the woman from inside the home.

It is reported that as the woman entered the residence, he shut the door from the inside and began groping her. In an attempt to rescue herself, the lady fled to the terrace, where she yelled and sought assistance from others around. People came when they heard the woman’s voice, and she was saved. Following this, the victim went to the women’s police station on Thursday to file a complaint about the incident.

Mod Narayan and his two goons met her outside the police station’s gate, where he threatened the victim once again. Then, in rage, women and bystanders began viciously hitting the accused with kicks, slippers, and fists.

The women can be clearly seen bashing Mod Narayan on the ground with kicks and slippers in the viral clip. However, he managed to elude capture by hiding at the women’s police station.

According to Suman Sarika, SHO of the Police Station, a case has been filed based on the victim’s accusation, and the JD(U) leader has been arrested. The Police are looking into the issue further.

