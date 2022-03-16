Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Kerala: SFI goons attack KSU woman leader over election results in Trivandrum law college

As per reports, goons belonging to the Marxist students union SFI (Students Federation of India) have allegedly attacked a woman leader of Kerala Students Union (KSU) over the election results in a law college in Trivandrum.

The goons of the Marxist students union SFI (Students Federation of India) have allegedly attacked a woman leader of Kerala Students Union (KSU) over the election results in a law college in Trivandrum on Tuesday 15th March 2022, in the night. The video of the incident has gone viral.

According to reports, KSU unit president Safna Yakub, general secretary Ashik Ashraf, Nithin Thampi, and SFI committee member Anandu were admitted to the medical college hospital.

Safna Yakub is the KSU unit president at Trivandrum Law College. She was publicly assaulted by a group of SFI goons on Tuesday night. In the video, she is seen dragged and beaten by the goons. The violence had erupted after some members of the SFI and KSU got into a heated argument.

The two unions have been involved in a tussle after the results of the college union elections were announced. Although SFI had won the union election this year, KSU had secured the seat of vice-chairperson in the union. Already conflicts were brewing up on the campus. The incident happened amid the celebrations of students union inauguration at 8.15 pm on Tuesday 15th March 2022. The programs were conducted in the classrooms due to rain. Later, SFI goons assaulted a KSU activist Ashik Ashraf on the campus. Safna Yakub, who attempted to save Ashik Ashraf, was also beaten up by SFI goons.

Kerala Students Union is a students organization affiliated with the Congress party. NSUI has posted the video of this incident from its Twitter handle saying, “We strongly condemn the attack on Trivandrum Law College KSU Unit President Safna Yakub and other KSU activists by SFI goons. SFI must erase the words Independence, Democracy & Socialism from their flag and replace it with Goondaism, Terror & Fascism.”

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs has tweeted, “SFI in Kerala has been attacking rival student unions with the help of the CPIM Govt in Kerala. Attack on KSU workers is the latest example. Kerala Congress that has jumped to criticize Yogi Adityanath Ji for pointing out this fact must answer whether they hold the same view now?”

On the other hand, the Kerala state unit of the Congress party has posted from its official Twitter handle saying, “CPI(M) brutal violence against women in Thiruvananthapuram Law College. Safna Yakub, a woman leader of the Kerala Students Union was rounded up and attacked by SFI goons. Pinarayi Vijayan, is this the woman safety & Kerala model you want to show the world? Shame!”

A conflict had erupted at the medical college hospital. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Both SFI and KSU have lodged complaints at the museum police station.

