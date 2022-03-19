A shocking case has come to light from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, taking action on which, the UP Police raided the residence of Samajwadi Party’s Basti district president and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Basti (Urban) Mahendra Nath Yadav on the night of 18th March 2022. The MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) was accused of having kidnapped a sitting block head of SP named Ramkumar and his family including his wife and a four-year-old son for the last four months. At present, Ramkumar is the Samajwadi Party’s block head of Bahadurpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In this case, the police first registered a case against the SP MLA at Kalwari police station after receiving complaints that he has kidnapped Ramkumar. Then the process of finding the Ramkumar was initiated and during the search, it was found that the location of the missing person Ramkumar was kept in the SP MLA’s house. According to the information received, the force immediately reached there but seeing the police, the MLA closed the door.

किडनैपर निकला सपा विधायक



बस्ती सदर से सपा विधायक महेंद्र नाथ यादव के आवास पर कई थानों की फोर्स ने छापा मारकर बहादुरपुर ब्लॉक प्रमुख किया सकुशल बरामद। 4 महीने से ब्लॉक प्रमुख रामकुमार और उसकी पत्नी वा 4 बच्चे का किया था अपहरण pic.twitter.com/IOHngTAQjL — Kuldeep Raghav 🇮🇳 (@ImKuldeepRaghav) March 19, 2022

After this, the police did not say anything for a long time and waited for the MLA’s door to open. After a brief struggle, the police showed some strictness and the SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav had to hand over the SP leader Ramkumar to the police. The police team rescued Ramkumar from the clutches of the SP MLA.

Ashish Shrivastav, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Basti, has said, “On 18th March 2022, a man named Om Prakash had informed the Kalvari police station that his brother-in-law Ramkumar, who is the Samajwadi Party’s block head of Bahadurpur; was abducted on October 23, 2021, by Samajwadi Party district head and an SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav. On 17th March, Ramkumar told Om Prakash over a phone call that he had been held hostage by Mahendra Nath Yadav and was not being allowed to go anywhere.”

He further informed, “Then, following the complaint of Om Prakash in the case, an FIR was lodged and the audio provided by him was also examined. As part of the operation, when the police reached the spot, Ramkumar was present at the MLA’s house. He was rescued safely. Further investigation in the case is on and police protection has been given to the victim.”

Mahendra Nath Yadav was only the district president of the SP when Ramkumar was abducted, but this time the people have elected him from the Basti (Urban) seat in the assembly elections and sent him to the Uttar Pradesh assembly. At the same time, it is being said that 5 months ago, Ramkumar had left the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and joined the SP of his own free will. But then the BJP won in the elections, so he turned around and filed a case of kidnapping.