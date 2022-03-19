Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party block chief who was kidnapped 4 months ago rescued from...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party block chief who was kidnapped 4 months ago rescued from the house of SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav

Kidnapped SP block Ramkumar had managed to find a phone and told Om Prakash that he had been held hostage by Mahendra Nath Yadav and was not being allowed to go anywhere

OpIndia Staff
Mahendra Nath Tadav
Image Source: Zee News Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand
5

A shocking case has come to light from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, taking action on which, the UP Police raided the residence of Samajwadi Party’s Basti district president and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Basti (Urban) Mahendra Nath Yadav on the night of 18th March 2022. The MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) was accused of having kidnapped a sitting block head of SP named Ramkumar and his family including his wife and a four-year-old son for the last four months. At present, Ramkumar is the Samajwadi Party’s block head of Bahadurpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In this case, the police first registered a case against the SP MLA at Kalwari police station after receiving complaints that he has kidnapped Ramkumar. Then the process of finding the Ramkumar was initiated and during the search, it was found that the location of the missing person Ramkumar was kept in the SP MLA’s house. According to the information received, the force immediately reached there but seeing the police, the MLA closed the door.

After this, the police did not say anything for a long time and waited for the MLA’s door to open. After a brief struggle, the police showed some strictness and the SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav had to hand over the SP leader Ramkumar to the police. The police team rescued Ramkumar from the clutches of the SP MLA.

Ashish Shrivastav, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Basti, has said, “On 18th March 2022, a man named Om Prakash had informed the Kalvari police station that his brother-in-law Ramkumar, who is the Samajwadi Party’s block head of Bahadurpur; was abducted on October 23, 2021, by Samajwadi Party district head and an SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav. On 17th March, Ramkumar told Om Prakash over a phone call that he had been held hostage by Mahendra Nath Yadav and was not being allowed to go anywhere.”

He further informed, “Then, following the complaint of Om Prakash in the case, an FIR was lodged and the audio provided by him was also examined. As part of the operation, when the police reached the spot, Ramkumar was present at the MLA’s house. He was rescued safely. Further investigation in the case is on and police protection has been given to the victim.”

Mahendra Nath Yadav was only the district president of the SP when Ramkumar was abducted, but this time the people have elected him from the Basti (Urban) seat in the assembly elections and sent him to the Uttar Pradesh assembly. At the same time, it is being said that 5 months ago, Ramkumar had left the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and joined the SP of his own free will. But then the BJP won in the elections, so he turned around and filed a case of kidnapping.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party block chief who was kidnapped 4 months ago rescued from the house of SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: Actor cast by Vishal Bharadwaj in ‘Haider’ joined Lashkar-e-Taiba after featuring in the propaganda movie Haider, was neutralised in 2018

OpIndia Staff -

‘New education policy is to introduce Hindutva in schools’: Congress’ K Rahman Khan as Karnataka govt seeks to include Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus

OpIndia Staff -

Former ThePrint journalist says she is afraid in India after hearing Jai Shree Ram slogans during Holi, gets a reality check by Netizens

OpIndia Staff -

‘Censoring The Kashmir Files will mean censoring Information’: Former New Zealand Deputy PM after Chief Censor decides to review the movie

OpIndia Staff -

Congress now an official Islamic party? After Kerala Congress, leaders discredit the genocide of Hindus and the movie Kashmir Files

OpIndia Staff -

Space Foundation censors name of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, citing Russian invasion of Ukraine: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Arif Uddin ‘accidentally’ uploads video of Rubul Hussain insulting Assamese literary stalwart Lakshminath Bezbarua, both arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist, who Al Jazeera defended for defaming Hindu organisations, now plays victim about getting a call from J&K CID after denying Hindu genocide

OpIndia Staff -

‘Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a clear violation of international law, totally unacceptable’: Japan PM Fumio Kishida

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,247FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com