Gaus Mustafa Syed, a 22-year-old infamous goon of Latur in Maharashtra who is booked for 18 different crimes in different police stations of Latur was arrested on 17th March 2022 for beating a minor girl on 14th March 2022 over a minor dispute. Women police officer arrested him and paraded him on the roads of Latur city while taking him to the Vivekanand police station in Latur.

According to a report by ABP Majha, on 14th March 2022, a minor girl had gone into the area near the Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya in Latur city to buy some eatable. Gaus Mustafa Syed pushed the girl as he was passing by talking on his mobile phone. The girl asked him why did he assault her. In response, the goon Gaus Mustafa Syed punched the girl in her face with a fighter in his hand. The girl was injured. She later filed a complaint to the Vivekanand police station.

The staff of the Vivekananda police station was on the lookout for the accused. A police team rushed there as soon as they came to know that Gaus Mustafa Sayyed had come to the Dnyaneshwar Nagar area. He was taken into custody. But the goon was taken to the police station by parading through the road instead of taking him in a police van. This parading action was initiated by a woman employee of the Vivekananda police station at this time.

As soon as the accused Gaus Mustafa Syed was dragged into the police action, he started pleading for mercy. He was pleading to the police in the same area where he once used to threaten people. Many people in the area saw the police parading him through the streets. The woman police staff was constantly hitting the culprit with a cane as he was paraded to the police station. Gaus Mustafa Syed has most of the cases against him in the Vivekananda police station.

API Bhausaheb Khandare has informed that the accused is booked under section 324 of IPC and the next legal action is under process.