A challenge has grappled the minds of ASHA workers in Maharshtra after the state government decided to include rubber dildos in family planning kits. ASHA workers across the state are opposing this move as they are posed with a question of demonstrating the sexual simulation tool for women in villages and interior districts.

The move comes as a part of the State Health department’s measures to spread awareness about family planning. It has been reported that Asha workers were shocked to see the inclusion of dildos in family planning kits. While sources from the department have confirmed that ASHA workers have been asked to demonstrate the kits, there has been no official announcement on the issue from the government.

ASHA workers across the state are opposing the inclusion of dildos in the kits of family planning. While many are themselves unaware about the tool, a challenge has been posed before them to demonstrate the same in the villages. While family planning remains a contentious issue to discuss in open, the Government’s insistence on the usage of sexual stimulation devices like dildos has added to the sensitivity of the notion. Women rights activist from the state Tabassum Hussain has criticised the decision terming the move as derogatory and shameful.

ASHA workers form a community of accredited social health activists instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a part of India’s National Rural Health Mission.

Netizens react

When the news broke out on Indian social media, people registered their reactions in many ways. While some ridiculed the decision by the instant shock of reading the news, some sympathized with the ASHA workers being left alone in this challenge to create awareness among the populace – given the ‘progressive’ nature of the move.

रबरी लिंग वाटपाचे समर्थन करणाऱ्यांनी सर्व प्रथम त्यांनी याबाबत त्यांच्या आई व बहिणीचे मत जाणून घ्यावे. आई बहिणीने होकार दिल्यास त्यांचा संदर्भ व अनुभव सांगून खुलेआम प्रचार करावा. — Kanishka ubale (@Kanishkadv) March 20, 2022

However, some Twitterati was reminded of Swara Bhasker’s much talked about controversial ‘vibrator’ scene in Veere di Wedding. Netizens did not miss this opportunity to take a dig at Swara and her advocacy of the use of vibrators on the silver screen. Some have reacted that it must be the actress-turned-activist herself, who might have suggested the government include dildos in the kits.

Is Swara an adviser to Uddhav and Sanjya? 😂 — બીઇંગ ઇન્ડિયન | Being Indian 🇮🇳 (@shrynsh_dwvdi) March 19, 2022

While the bold move instantly reminded internet users of the actress’ act of using dildos in a motion picture, the challenge thus posed before the ASHA workers to spread awareness about the usage of sexual simulators to curb population remains monumental.