After winning a clear majority in the recent elections of the Manipur state assembly elections, the BJP has now received support from the 6 MLAs of JD(U). Khumukcham Joykisan Singh is elected as the leader to represent JD(U) in the state assembly. The party has informed about this in a press release on 12th March 2022.

In the press release, it is said, “The Janata Dal (United) is pleased to convey that the party legislators have unanimously elected Shri Khumukcham Joykisan Singh as the Leader of Legislature party of JD(U), Shri Ngursanglur Sanate as the Deputy Leader of Legislature party of JD(U) and Shri Mohd Abdul Nasir as the Chief Whip of JD(U).”

It further says, “In the interest of the people of Manipur, the JD(U) has decided to give support to the BJP in the formation of the government. The JD(U) would like to appeal to the BJP to honor the mandate reposed on the party and fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of Manipur.”

The press release published by JD(U)

In the recent Manipur assembly elections, the BJP has emerged as the largest party with a clear majority. In the 60-seat assembly, the BJP won 32 seats. JD(U) won 6 seats, becoming the third largest party after BJP and NPP. Congress party was reduced from 23 seats in the earlier assembly to 5 seats in the recent elections. Naga People’s Front and National People’s Party got 5 and 7 seats respectively. Kuki People’sAlliance got 2 seats. Three independent MLAs were also elected in the recent assembly elections.

It is notable that in the recent assembly elections of Manipur, the BJP was not fighting Congress alone but it was fighting three of its allies in NDA as well. Janta Dal (United), National People’s Party (NPP), and Naga People’s Front (NPF) were partners of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance in the previous government. JD(U), NPP and NPF were partners partners of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017.

However, these three parties had left the alliance last year, and fought the assembly elections against BJP because of their stand against the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1985. In spite of this, the BJP has won a clear majority in the state assembly elections.