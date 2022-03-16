A shocking incident of human sacrifice happened in Odisha on Tuesday, 15th March 2022, in which a 22-year old youth allegedly beheaded his 5-year old niece to cure himself of some illness. The incident occurred at Hetkhamar village which falls within the Reamal police station area of the Deogarh district in Odisha. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the accused Nagarjuna Bhainsa has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

Rojalin, aged 5, was at her uncle Debendra Bhainsa’s home on Tuesday. When she was having some food there, suddenly Nagarjuna Bhainsa arrived there and attacked her with an axe. Debendra Bhainsa tried to resist the attack on Rojalin but was not successful. Nagarjuna Bhainsa then beheaded the minor girl.

#Odisha

Listening to the screams of the victim and Debendra Bhainsa, villagers and Susant Bhainsa, father of the victim girl reached the spot. They took the accused to the police to report the crime. Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikray and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pratyush Mohapatra visited the spot for inquiry. The accused is in police custody for interrogation. The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy. The police have registered a case against the victim and the investigations have started.

According to a police officer, the accused has confessed during the interrogation that he has committed this crime to get a cure for some illness that he is suffering from. However, the exact reason for this murder will be established once the investigations are over. The family of the victim girl has claimed that Nagarjun Bhainsa is mentally unstable.

Informing about this, SDPO Mohapatra has said, “there is no medical evidence to prove the accused was mentally unsound. He had most likely presumed that he would be cured of the illness if he sacrificed a human. So, he hacked his niece to death. Everything will be clear after investigation.”