ISIS claims responsibility of bomb blast in Shia mosque in Peshawar

Pakistan: ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide blast at Shia mosque in Peshawar, death toll rises above 50

According to authorities, at least one assailant on a motorbike shot two police officers before entering the mosque and detonating what seemed to be a suicide vest.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast inside a Shia Mosque in Peshawar. During Friday prayers, a bomb exploded, killing at least 56 people and injuring nearly 200 others. It is one of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan.

The Islamic State’s regional unit, Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an ISIS statement. According to the statement, the explosion was performed by an Afghan suicide bomber.

According to authorities, at least one assailant on a motorbike shot two police officers before entering the mosque and detonating what seemed to be a suicide vest.

The blast occurred during Friday prayer in a Shia mosque in Qisa Khwani locality of Peshawar.

Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, stated that the intelligence agency did not issue an alert or directive that the attack was initiated from overseas. He made no mention of any country or group. However, he stated that it is a big conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan.

The devastating attack occurred on the opening day of a cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi, 190 kilometres to the east. For the first time in 24 years, Australia’s cricket team is in Pakistan. The Australian team was hesitant to travel to Pakistan for the bilateral series, but consented when Pakistan stated that it was ready for “anything.”

According to sources, Australian team officials were keeping a close eye on the issue and communicating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Australian team is in Islamabad for the ongoing Rawalpindi test match, and they have presidential-level protection for the entire tour. The remaining games of the series will be played in Lahore and Karachi.

Following an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, international cricket in Pakistan was halted for a decade.

