Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRussian Salad goes off the table in this Kerala cafe, the move comes in...
News Reports
Updated:

Russian Salad goes off the table in this Kerala cafe, the move comes in ‘solidarity with people of Ukraine’

“We just wanted to take a stand where we wanted humanity to prevail and condemn the monstrous attacks being carried out on innocent people by Russia," said Pinto the cafe owner.

OpIndia Staff
Russian Salad
Kashi Art Cafe and Gallery in Fort Kochi
6

Who thought ‘sanctioning Russia’ would become the new cool. The latest manifestation in the bandwagon is from the Communist Indian state of Kerala wherein a cafe has decided to de-table a dish called ‘Russian Salad’ amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The move came after the cafe decided to remove the Russian dish from its menu in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

If you plan to take a stroll through the alleys of Fort Kochi today, you are most like to stumble upon a board outside the famous ‘Kashi Art gallery and Cafe’ saying, “In solidarity with people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘Russian salad’ from our menu,” The move most naturally made wave on social media with photographs of the message board creating a buzz overnight.

While sanctions on Russia have been calculated as cancelling everything Russian, the move to de-table the ‘Russian Salad’ serves as an Indian variant to the ‘Russian Vodka’ being pulled out of supermarkets in the US and Canada. What went equally out of the park was owner Edgar Pinto’s justification for this move. “It wasn’t any kind of publicity, we simply wanted to say no to war. Being art lovers, we believe in freedom of expression and this was one way we thought we can show our support to people in Ukraine.”

According to Pinto, his cancelling of ‘Russian Salad’ came under the guise of Freedom of Expression. “We just wanted to take a stand where we wanted humanity to prevail and condemn the monstrous attacks being carried out on innocent people by Russia,” he said while talking to the Indian Express about his decision.

The absence of sense while boycotting Russia is yet another pandemic that has groped the world. In a similar sentiment, A Pub that was originally named ‘Putin’ in Isreal’s Jerusalem changed its name ‘Zelenskiy’ after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There was also news of Russian cats being banned from pet competitions across the world. From lighting monuments in the colours of the Ukrainian National flag to banning everything and everyone remotely related to Russia, the solidarity for Ukraine in the woke world, will not be expressed in real hard-power but rather in political self posturing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

The symmetry between 2006 Varanasi bomb blasts and 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Carnages preceded by violent protests by Muslim demonstrators

Jinit Jain -
The 2006 Varanasi bomb blasts were preceded by a wave of protests carried out by Muslim protesters
Opinions

Women in the Indian movie and entertainment industry: Still caged inside toxic stereotypes

Sanghamitra -
We are in 2022, but our TV serials still show that the illiterate, cowering, demure, never arguing, dumb bahu is the good bahu and the good daughter, but the educated, smart, assertive, confident woman is the villain, whose only goal in life is to scheme and try to steal the husbands of all the good bahus.

Fresh contempt of court proceedings sought against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra after ‘l*vda pakad ke jhul ja’ video goes viral

Congress uses the Russia-Ukraine War to target Modi govt, had earlier fanned North-South divide: How the statement that plays petty politics

Russia announces ceasefire in Sumy, opens two different routes for stranded Indian students to evacuate

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, women in Paris go topless to protest against Vladimir Putin

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,999FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com