Friday, March 4, 2022
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of ‘suspected heart attack’ in Thailand

Shane Warne’s management informed that the cricketer died in the earlier hours of Saturday (Australian time) in Koh Samui in Thailand.

OpIndia Staff
Shane Warne
Former Australian Cricketeer Shane Warne passed away at 52
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne is no more. According to reports, the legendary spinner and current Cricket commentator died of ‘suspected heart attack’.

Fox Cricket reported that Warne’s management released a brief statement announcing the death. They informed that the cricketer died in the earlier hours of Saturday (Australian time) in Koh Samui in Thailand.

The statement says, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.” They further added, “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Shane Warne’s international cricket career spanned from 1992 to 2007, during which he had played 145 test and 194 one-day cricket matches. He has taken 708 wickets in test and 293 wickets in one-day matches.

