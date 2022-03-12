Shreyas Iyer scored a stroke filled 92 off 98 balls as he pushed India to a score of 252 in the pink ball test in Bengaluru. The newly appointed KKR skipper smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes as he put the Sri Lankan spinners to sword. However, he missed out on a 100 while pushing the scoring rate and got stumped for 92, becoming first Indian batsman since Sehwag in 2010 to get stumped in the 90s.

Indian innings started on a disastrous note as Mayank Agarwal got run out for 4 after a huge mix-up with captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit himself was dismissed shortly afterwards for 15 as India slipped to 29/2. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli got India out of the woods with a solid partnership but just when they were looking set, both departed in quick succession leaving India 86/4.

That is when Shreyas Iyer joined Rishabh Pant and the pair started counterattacking in earnest. While Pant did Pant things and took the charge early on, after his dismissal, Shreyas Iyer really took command and ended up scoring 2/3rd of the runs India scored after Pant’s dismissal.

This knock continues the fine start to Shreyas Iyer’s test career after India struggled for over 2 years with a very unreliable middle order. This was the 2nd half century for Shreyas in addition to his debut century and he is just in his 4th Test.

Indian team was all out after scoring 252 runs in 59 overs and one ball. In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a terrible start losing their top 4 for just 28 runs as Bumrah and Shami ran through the Sri Lankan top order. They recovered through Angelo Mathews but once India got through him, Sri Lanka’s challenge was over and they ended up with 86/6.