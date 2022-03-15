After the disastrous performance in all the 5 states that went into the polls recently, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the party presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur units to put in their resignations. This is being done in order to facilitate the reorganisation of Congress’s state units.

Punjab Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to inform the same. “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCC’s”, Tweeted Surjewala.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 15, 2022

Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu is the current Congress state president of Punjab. In Uttar Pradesh, the PCC is led by Ajay Kumar Lallu. Ganesh Godiyal is the Congress Presiden of Uttarakhand. Girish Chodankar was the Congress state president in Goa until yesterday, when he resigned, taking moral responsibility for his party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded state Assembly elections. Similarly, in Manipur, PCC is led by Ratankumar Singh. However, now, according to Surjewala, Sonia Gandhi has asked all these five state presidents to put down their papers after the recent Assembly poll debacle.

CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership despite poll debacle

Interestingly, Sonia Gandhi did not even bat an eyelid before dismissing these party loyalists, while members of the Congress Working Committee have once again reaffirmed their faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, despite the fact that the Congress has been gasping for survival under the Gandhi family’s leadership.

On March 13, 2022, the much-talked-about Congress Working Committee meeting has come to an end after 4.5 hours only to conclude that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim party president. In the meeting, CWC expressed its full faith in Sonia Gandhi to keep leading the party and authorised her to make decisions needed to revamp the party.

Reportedly, it was also decided that the much-awaited and much-delayed election to elect a full-time president of the Congress party will take place on August 20. During the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said that if the party feels is it is needed, the three from the Gandhi family, Sonia Gandhi herself, and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are ready to resign from their posts in the party. However, the CWC members unanimously rejected the offer.

Congress faces a crushing defeat in 2022 Assembly polls

The recently concluded Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand turned out to be the biggest nightmare for the grand old party. Congress suffered a humiliating defeat losing Punjab to the AAP. It finished with only two seats out of 403 in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Coming as a major embarrassment, Congress had even lost deposits on 97% of the seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh. The party also suffered a crushing defeat in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.