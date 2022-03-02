Continue its policy of arbitrarily locking and suspending accounts, Twitter on Wednesday locked out the handle of legal news sharing portal Law Beat after receiving a report on its tweet that covered a court order against NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Sanya, Editor at Law Beat, took to Twitter to inform about the action taken by the microblogging website against the Law Beat account. “WOW! Twitter has locked Law Beat India’s account for a tweet it posted that had an Arrest Order of NCP’s Nawab Malik. The Arrest order was circulating ALL ACROSS social media. Looks like the video we did on Sharad Pawar didn’t sit right with many,” Sanya tweeted.

WOW! Twitter has locked @LawBeatInd’s account for a tweet it posted which had an Arrest Order of NCP’s Nawab Malik. The Arrest order was circulating ALL ACROSS social media. Looks like the video we did on Sharad Pawar didn’t sit right with many!!! — Sanya (@LegalTalwar) March 2, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, she explained why Twitter had locked out the account of Law Beat. “Twitter has locked Law Beat India after a tweet of February 23 was reported. We covered the order of Bombay HC recently at length. Chronology samjhiye,” she tweeted.

Twitter has locked @LawBeatInd after a tweet of February 23 was reported. We covered an order of Bombay HC recently at length. Chronology samjhiye. Coverage of the Order here: https://t.co/yDQh7g9bBO — Sanya (@LegalTalwar) March 2, 2022

What was the Bombay HC order against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that led Twitter to lock Law Beat’s account?

As per the report by the Law Beat India, the Bombay high court in a recent judgment regarding the controversial Lavasa Project noted that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule were ‘personally interested in the development of the Lavasa Hill Station Project. Nanasaheb Vasantrao Jhadav had filed a PIL seeking that the special permission granted in 2002 to Lake City Corporation for purchasing lands for private hill station Lavasa in Pune district be declared as illegal. In the PIL, it was alleged that the Pawar family by reason of their political standings used their political clout and an enormous influence on the Government machinery that led to the development of the Lavasa Hill Station Project.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and G.S. Kulkarni had said, “Government machinery worked unusually fast to give effect to the wishes of Sharad Pawar, resulting in the grant of permissions, otherwise unlawful, involvement of a company in which Supriya Sule held shares.”