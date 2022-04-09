Actress and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan has been asked to appear before a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal over irregularities in a land deal.

According to the reports, a local court in Bhopal has asked actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan to appear before the court in connection with a land deal. Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is accused of refusing to sell her five acres of land after taking payment from the buyers.

Former BJP MLA from Bhopal Jitendra Daga’s son Anuj Daga had filed a case against the Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, alleging that Jaya Bachchan had cancelled a land deal after receiving the payment. The complainant had also alleged that the controversial actress had demanded a higher price than the agreed amount.

As the buyers did not agree to her demands, the actress violated the agreement and cancelled the land deal despite receiving the payment, the complainant said.

According to Daga’s lawyer Enosh George Carlo, Jaya Bachchan had bought the five acres of land in Sevania Gaur in the Bhopal district nearly 12 years ago. The lawyer said that Jaya Bachchan had authorized Rajesh Hrishikesh Yadav to sell the land.

Apparently, Daga had bought the land by paying Rs.1 crore as advance payment to Jaya Bachchan. The amount was deposited in Jaya Bachchan’s account, however, on the sixth day, i.e. March 25, the money was returned to Anuj Daga’s account. Later, they demanded a higher price than the negotiated amount, i.e., Rs.2 crore per acre of land and then broke the agreement.

“When an offer is made under the Indian Contract Act, it is accepted. Once the consideration is paid, the contract is completed. The agreement between my party and Jaya Bachchan was done digitally, and Rs one crore was paid into the bank account as agreed under the agreement,” the lawyer said.

The court has accepted the suit for consideration, and notices have been issued. The next hearing will be on April 30. Jaya Bachchan has been asked to present before the court.