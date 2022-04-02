Shubman Gill’s blistering 84 from 46 balls, and Lockie Ferguson’s 4 for 28 ensured a comfortable victory in the end for Gujarat Titans as they continue their unbeaten start in the 2022 IPL.

Having been put in to bat by Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant, Gujarat didn’t get off to the best of starts as they lost Matthew Wade in the first over and allrounder Vijay Shankar within the powerplay. However, Shubman Gill found an able partner in skipper Hardik Pandya and slowly changed the course of the innings.

Once Pandya departed, Shubman really let loose with a flurry of sixes, and along with some lusty blows from David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, pushed Gujarat to a sizeable total of 171 for 6.

In response, Delhi started poorly losing 3 wickets within the first 5 overs for 34. They had a little recovery after that through their hero of the first game, Lalit Yadav, and skipper Rishabh Pant. But once Lalit got run out, and captain Rishabh Pant holed out to square leg off Lockie Ferguson, the writing was on the wall.

Rovman Powell and Axar Patel gave some hope to Delhi faithful with a few boundaries but Gujarat’s bowling star Ferguson accounted for Axar and veteran Mohammed Shami took out Powell.

In the end, Delhi fell short by 14 runs to taste their first defeat of the 2022 IPL. Now Delhi gets ready to meet the other newcomer, Lucknow Super Giants on coming Thursday, while Gujarat plays Punjab Kings on Friday.