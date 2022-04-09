The house belonging to actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi’s Amrita Shergill Marg had been robbed and cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 Crore were stolen. The incident reportedly happened on February 11, 2022, and the report was lodged at the Tughlaq Road police station on February 23. Owing to its “high-profile nature”, though all information pertaining to the case was kept under tight wraps, senior officials of the Delhi police had started investigating the case as soon as the complaint was lodged, reports Pinkvilla.

Now, Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s army of staff and house help are being questioned in the investigations. According to the report, the Delhi Police is questioning 25 employees in addition to 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other workers. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory), in addition to the Delhi Police, is involved in the collection of evidence from crime scenes.

Pinkvilla reported that Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja was the first who got to know about the theft. On February 11, when Sarla Ahuja checked her cupboards, she found her jewellery and cash missing. She approached the police on February 23 to lodge a complaint about the theft. In her complaint, Sarla Ahuja mentioned that the last she checked the jewellery was 2 years ago.

Based on the information provided, the police have been examining the CCTV footage of the past years to identify any suspects in the matter.

According to the report, Sonam’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja live in the Delhi residence on Amrita Shergill Marg with Anand’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja.

Last month, the Faridabad police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals involved in duping an export-import firm of Harish Ahuja, the father-in-law of actor Sonam Kapoor of over Rs 27 crore. 10 people were arrested in the matter.

Earlier in February 2022, actor Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, was accused of evading tax and duties.

In 2018, it was reported how goods worth lakhs were stolen from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding venue called Rockdale. Then too, a lot of cash and jewellery had been stolen. Reports had suggested that the thief entered the place at midnight when the entire house was asleep. Even the guard was asleep and the thief went all the way to the bungalow’s fourth floor, climbing with the help of the window and stole goods worth lakhs, mobile phones, cash etc from the house that belonged to Soman Kapoor’s aunt. The FIR in the matter had been filed on September 21, 2018, at the Bandra Police Station.