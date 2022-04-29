An FIR has been filed with Delhi Crime Branch by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Kolkata police over forgery and fabrication of a court order. ED has alleged that the Joint Director of ED, Kapil Raj, was forced to provide a voice sample against his consent through a forged court order.

An audio recording allegedly containing ED officials discussing the coal smuggling case against Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee surfaced in 2021. The audiotape prompted Banerjee to file an FIR against Enforcement Directorate. The case was heard before a magistrate’s court in Kolkata which asked Kapil Raj to provide a voice sample with consent.

However, ED officials claim that in the copy of the order provided to them, the part about consent was removed, which allegedly amounts to forgery and fabrication on the part of the Kolkata police.

Kapil Raj is in-charge of the investigations into the allegations of coal scam against Abhishek Banerjee and ED alleges that he was fraudulently forced to give his voice sample by the Kolkata police.

This is the latest case of central agencies and Bengal police going head to head in what has become a very frequent altercation.

West Bengal coal scam being investigated by Enforcement Directorate

The West Bengal coal scam relates to the illegal mining and transportation of coal from lands belonging to the government-run Eastern Coalfields Limited in the western part of the state. Names of several powerful people, including CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee have figured in the 1900 Crores scam.