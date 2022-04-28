Thursday, April 28, 2022
Punjab: Guru ki Sarai allegedly converted to mosque by intimidating a Sikh family in Patiala, situation tense as Hindu organisations protest

Hindu organisations have alleged that Muslim community forcefully took over Guru Ki Sarai in Patiala and converted it into a mosque

Guru Ki Sarai
In 2017, the court had ruled in favour of the Sikh family living in Guru Ki Sarai, Rajpura (Image: Jagran)
A controversy erupted in Rajpur in Patiala district of Punjab, after allegations that Guru Ki Sarai was converted into a mosque. Hindu organizations have alleged that the building was taken over by intimidating a Sikh family and later converted into a mosque. On the other hand, the Muslim community has claimed that the mosque has been located at the place for over 75 years, and only renovation work has been done.

According to a News Nation report, the Hindu community claimed that a Sikh family had lived at that place since before the partition. The family took care of the Guru Ki Sarai. Later, the family was intimidated by the members of the Muslim community, and they acquired the place. After some time, a mosque was built at that place.

The place had Sikh symbols that were replaced by Islamic symbols. The dispute reached a court in 2017, where the Muslim community failed to prove that the building belonged to them. The building was ordered to be handed over to the Sikhs. Hindu organizations claimed that Namaz is being offered in Guru Ki Sarai.

The disputed building is located in the Gujranwala locality of Patiala. Vishwa Hindu Parishad claimed that the Muslim community did not take permission before converting the disputed property into a mosque. The local residents of the locality and people from the Sikh community are supporting VHP. They are demanding action against those who converted the building into a mosque.

The Muslim community is headed by Attar Hussain, President of Gujranwala Masjid. In a statement, he said, “We had submitted documents to SDM in this regard. There was a mosque already situated at this place. After the partition, many people who lived here migrated to Pakistan. However, some Muslims stayed to save the mosque as part of its heritage. Now we have renovated the mosque.”

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajpura Sanjeev Kumar said in a statement that he has scrutinized the documents of both sides and heard their claims as well. They have been called to submit their statements with documents on May 9, after which he would take the decision over the matter.

