As per reports, the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka has denied rumors that India is deploying Indian military personnel in the country. Sri Lanka, plagued by an economic crisis, is seeing widespread protests in the country right now.

Amidst the ongoing crisis, a rumor started circulating online that India is going to send military personnel to Sri Lanka to help with the unrest.

#JUSTIN 🚨BIG BREAKING: India is launching a special military operation in Sri Lanka to “demilitarize” certain ports and airports and provide economic relief to the citizens of her neighbouring country. — TATVIKA SAMVAD (@TSamvad) April 1, 2022

Breaking : #India is launching a special military operation in #SriLanka to “demilitarize” certain ports and airports and provide economic relief to the citizens of her neighbouring country.



It’s time to mend the past mistakes of Gandhi Nehru family. — The Tall Indian (@LiberalAadmi) April 1, 2022

However, some people did see through it and implored others not to fall prey to this 1st of April joke.

Phaleez do not fall for a FAKE NEWS: “India is sending military to SRI LANKA”. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) April 1, 2022

Unfortunately, the wise ones were too few and Indian High Commission in Colombo had to issue a clarification to explain that India is not sending any Military to Sri Lanka.

High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka: Indian Mission in Colombo statement pic.twitter.com/X0a2Apq3Vr — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 2, 2022

Painful memories of Indian forces in Sri Lanka

As Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi had decided to send Indian forces to Sri Lanka in the late 1980s as a peacekeeping force during Sri Lankan forces-LTTE conflict. It turned out to be a highly unpopular decision among the Sri Lankans. So much so that Rajiv Gandhi was even attacked by a Sri Lankan Navy man. Luckily Rajiv escaped that incident without any serious injury.