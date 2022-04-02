Saturday, April 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSri Lanka: Indian High Commission denies rumors of the deployment of Indian Military personnel...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission denies rumors of the deployment of Indian Military personnel in the country

Amidst the ongoing crisis, a rumor started circulating online that India is going to send military personnel to Sri Lanka to help with the unrest.

OpIndia Staff
Lankan protest
Sri Lankan Protests (Image source: Gulf Today)
34

As per reports, the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka has denied rumors that India is deploying Indian military personnel in the country. Sri Lanka, plagued by an economic crisis, is seeing widespread protests in the country right now.

Amidst the ongoing crisis, a rumor started circulating online that India is going to send military personnel to Sri Lanka to help with the unrest.

However, some people did see through it and implored others not to fall prey to this 1st of April joke.

Unfortunately, the wise ones were too few and Indian High Commission in Colombo had to issue a clarification to explain that India is not sending any Military to Sri Lanka.

Painful memories of Indian forces in Sri Lanka

As Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi had decided to send Indian forces to Sri Lanka in the late 1980s as a peacekeeping force during Sri Lankan forces-LTTE conflict. It turned out to be a highly unpopular decision among the Sri Lankans. So much so that Rajiv Gandhi was even attacked by a Sri Lankan Navy man. Luckily Rajiv escaped that incident without any serious injury.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,863FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com