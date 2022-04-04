Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Fire fighting officials give training to members of Islamist outfit Popular Front of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: Fire fighting officials give training to members of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India, 2 suspended

Some officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were seen giving training to Popular Front of India members and workers of its political outfit SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) at an event in Aluva's Priyadarshini Auditorium.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala firefighting officials seen giving training to Popular Front of India
State Fire Dept. officals training PFI members in Priyadarshini Auditorium, Aluva, Kerala. Courtesy: K Surendran Twitter
48

Kerala state fire fighting officials were seen giving training to workers of the Islamist organization, the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Ernakulam district’s Aluva Tehsil, as per reports. The incident took place during the last week of March, and controversy erupted in the state after Kerala state BJP President K Surendran lashed out at the state government over the same

Some officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were seen giving training to Popular Front of India members and workers of its political outfit SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) at an event in Aluva’s Priyadarshini Auditorium. Reportedly, the event was organized to mark the inauguration of PFI’s ‘Rescue and Relief Team’ for which state fire fighting officials were invited.

On March 31, K Surendran took to Twitter to address the incident and shared some photos from the event. He wrote, “Kerala Fire & Rescue Service gave training to the members of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India. PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities. The Pinarayi Vijayan govt is giving a red carpet for these Jihadi forces.”

As shared by Surendran in the tweet, it can be noticed that state officials in police uniforms are seen giving demonstrations to a gathering full of PFI members. After the controversy erupted, the Pinarayi Vijayan administration asked DGP Fire Force B Sandhya to submit a report on the incident. In the report to the Government, the DGP accepted that there was a major lapse from the department and promised to seek action against the officials involved.

Officials from the state fire department stated that they were invited to a cultural fest of PFI and hence gave demonstrations of rescue operations to the members present there. However, in a new circular, B Sandhya addressed that the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services department is barred from giving training to religious or political outfits hereafter. According to a report by News18 Kerala, as of today, two officials have been suspended and three have been transferred according to a state investigation report.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala firefight PFI, Kerala govt jobs, Kerala jobs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Freebies may lead to financial crisis like in Sri Lanka and Greece, top officers flag concerns with Prime Minister Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Senior officials expressed alarm over populist initiatives and freebies promised by political parties during elections.
Opinions

Halal certification is purely religious: Where does it stop and why is the Govt of India even allowing it

Sanghamitra -
There are already existing government-specified norms, quality parameters and regulatory requirements that companies have to meet to get their products certified fit to be marketed. So why is this parallel system of 'certifying' them for one particular community is even continuing?

Kerala: Communists intimidate journalist who questioned assault on an auto driver by CPI (M) goons during ‘Bharat bandh’, here is what we know so...

Times Of India gives away POK to Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh: Man tries to enter Gorakhnath Temple shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, injures two cops with a sharp weapon

Pakistan: Punjab Assembly members engage in hand to hand combat on first day of Ramzan

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,834FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com