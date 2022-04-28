Friday, April 29, 2022
‘Hindus have to settle with just one wife or they are abandoned like Anandiben’: Masood Hashmi kicked out of TV debate for disrespecting UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Masood Hashmi also made derogatory remarks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying PM Modi is enjoying but Anandiben Patel is left out

OpIndia Staff
Masood Hashmi
Image Source: India TV
Political analyst Masood Hashmi of the Muslim Ittihad Foundation was kicked out of a debate on India TV hosted by anchor Meenakshi Joshi for disrespectfully mentioning Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on 27th April 2022. The debate was going on the topic of the Uniform Civil Code. Muslim scholar Maulana Sajid Rashidi, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala and political analyst Shivam Tyagi were the other panellists involved in the discussion.

When asked why the All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes the uniform civil code even before it is drafted and presented before the parliament, Masood Hashmi said, “Hindus say that we poor Hindus can marry just once and in case we have a fight with our wife we have to go to the court for separating. So I welcome the Uniform Civil Code that allows Hindus to keep four wives at a time.”

Masood Hashmi’s ridiculous argument did not stop here. He went on to disrespect Uttar Pradesh’s Governor Anandiben Patel. He said, “The real problem with Hindus is that they feel that a Muslim can have four wives but we have to settle on just one. And then they have concepts like Devi and Basi and Dasi. Or they are abandoned just like Anandiben. If you have a problem with just one wife, go on, marry four. Who is stopping you from doing that?”

He further said, “Hindu society has a problem with just one wife too. As Anandiben could not handle the marriage she was left out. Unlike her, Modi Ji is enjoying, but unfortunately, Anandiben is left out.”

BJP spokesperson Shazad Poonawala condemned his remarks and said that such remarks on the honorable Governor are not tolerable. Anchor Meenakshi Joshi immediately expelled Masood Hashmi from the debate saying, “Any kind of disrespectful remarks for a person holding a constitutional post or his family members is not welcome. India TV does not have any place for someone who makes such remarks.”

This is not the first time that Masood Hashmi is kicked out of a TV show for making such controversial remarks. Earlier on 23rd September 2021, while debating about Muslim youths converting Hindu young girls forcefully, Masood Hashmi had said on a show aired by Zee Hindustan, “Hindu parents get their daughters hitched to Muslim men. Because Hindus take dowry while Muslims don’t. So, they tell their daughters to marry Muslim men over Hindus.”

Rohit Ranjan, who was hosting that show, interrupted Hashmi and asked him to get out of the show. While expelling Masood Hashmi from the show, he had said, “People with such crooked thoughts are not welcome anywhere. Who are you to question the Hindu religion?”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

