The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura has stopped using loudspeakers to broadcast prayers of Lord Shri Krishna, complying with a directon by the state govt. The temple trust took this decision on Wednesday 20th April 2022, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, had issued a set of guidelines to be followed during religious processions in the state. The secretary of the trust Kapil Sharma said that the loudspeakers on the temple have been turned off from Wednesday.

Kapil Sharma said, “We have ‘Manglacharan’ aarti, from 5 AM to 6 AM every day at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi which used to be broadcast over loudspeakers installed at Bhagwat Bhawan on premises of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The committee decided to enforce directions given by the chief minister recently wherein he has suggested that sound of loudspeakers should not go out of premises.”

He further said, “For us, any direction issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a ‘sant vachan’ (command of a saint) and thus we are bound to follow these directions, issued by the chief minister who has suggested that loudspeakers should not be used at the cost of inconvenience to others. The directions issued by the chief minister were implemented on Wednesday morning and ‘Manglacharan’ aarti was held as per tradition in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi but it was not broadcast over the loudspeaker and the voice remained within premises so as to not cause inconvenience to others”

Ahead of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others. CM Yogi Adityanath issued directions after he chaired a law-and-order review meeting on Monday. During the meeting, he said that every religion has the freedom to follow the religious method of worshipping God but clerics should make sure that people are not disturbed due to loud noises.

The UP CM also canceled the leave of all police and administrative officials till May 4 to keep the law & order under control. A government release in this regard said, “The leave of all administrative/police officers, from SHO, CO and district police chiefs to the district magistrate, the divisional commissioner is canceled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are currently on leave must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.”