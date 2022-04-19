Days after Islamist violence against Hindus disrupted peace and harmony in many parts of India including the recent one at Jahangirpuri, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, issued a set of guidelines to be followed during religious processions in the state. Ahead of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, Uttar Pradesh CM said that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

According to the reports, CM Yogi Adityanath issued directions after he chaired a law-and-order review meeting on Monday. During the meeting, he said that every religion has the freedom to follow the religious method of worshipping God but clerics should make sure that people are not disturbed due to loud noises.

Commenting on the usage of loudspeakers by the Mosques for Azaan, Yogi stated that mics can be used but the sound should not come out of the premises. “Other people should not face any problem”, he said denying permission to install loudspeakers at new sites.

Regarding the religious processions, he affirmed that no religious procession shall be carried out without permission. The organizers need to submit the affidavit ensuring to maintain peace and harmony during the procession. Meanwhile, he also said that permission shall be given only to traditional religious processions. “New programs should not be given unnecessary permission”, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further asked the Police and the administrative officials to be on duty for 24 hours. He cancelled the leave of all the police officers till May 4 and ordered those on leave to join within 24 hours. He also has asked the administrative officials to deploy drones and keep watch on every single moment in the sensitive areas.

The statement of CM Yogi Adityanath comes particularly after the Islamists attacked the Ram Navmi procession and Hanuman Jayanti procession in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Delhi. The Islamists pelted stones and glass bottles at the procession and the Hindu participants and disrupted peace and harmony in the areas. They also torched vehicles and homes belonging to Hindus in some parts.

At present, the UP Police have been asked the foot patrol ahead of the Eid and Akshaya Tritiya and keep active the police response vehicle. “All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is held in peace and harmony”, CM Yogi Adityanath said ordering to sternly deal with those issuing mischievous statements.