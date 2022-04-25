Sitting MVA Cabinet Minister from Congress Vijay Wadettiwar has made unparliamentary remarks on Hindus over the Hanuman Chalisa Row. Wadettiwar, who was giving a speech in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, said those who want Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chant the Hanuman Chalisa are ‘neech’ and ‘har*mi’.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was giving a speech at a health camp organised by party workers in Chandrapur’s Ballarpur. During his speech, he spoke on the recent Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra that was sparked by the challenge of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa as a protest in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s House ‘Matoshree’. Wadettiwar said, “Some people have questioned CM Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa or else they will recite it in front of Matoshree. Tere baap ka kya jata hai? Tu Kaun hai Chot*e? H*rami…(What does your father got to do with this? What kind of a bugger are you?)”

Wadettiwar remarked that one can recite Hanuman Chalisa wherever one wishes to but to ask Uddhav Thackeray to do so the same is wrong. “Tere baap ka Naukar hai kya?” (Is the CM the servant of your father?). Such neech, nalayak and h*rami people have come to use the Hanuman Chalisa to divide people. As you all know, among Hindus, there’s a tradition of seeking the blessings of Hanuman before marriage. Now, these buggers will tell us to read the Hanuman Chalisa?” Wadettiwar asked.

The objectionable segment of Vijay Wadettiwar’s speech was flagged on Twitter by BJP state Vice President Chitra Wagh who asked how can chanting the Hanuman Chalisa be seditious. “We oppose going to someone’s house for a protest, but how can reciting Hanuman Chalisa be sedition in India? Also, I condemn such ministers (like Wadettiwar) who use such filthy language about women,” Wagh wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that sedition charges were slapped against the Rana duo who were planning to recite Hanuman Chalisa as a protest against Uddhav Thackeray’s Mumbai House ‘Matoshree’. The couple was arrested on Saturday and is currently facing a judicial trial for 14 days in Mumbai.