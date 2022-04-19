PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday. The Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth were present at the event. The India-led Centre will be the first and only global outpost for traditional medicine across the world, aimed to emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the stone laying ceremony of The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar Gujarat. In his inaugural speech, he affirmed that the centre in Jamnagar has come as a recognition of India’s contribution and potential in the field of traditional medicine. “This partnership between India and WHO in building this centre is a respect towards India’s contribution as well as potential in the field of traditional medicine,” PM Modi said.

Modi said that Jamnagar’s contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. He highlighted the part played by the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda established in Jamnagar five decades ago. He said that remaining disease-free could be an important aspect of life but overall ‘Wellness’ should be the ultimate goal. “We learnt closely, the importance of wellness, during the Covid-19 times. The world awaits new paradigms in ‘Healthcare Delivery’ today,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister added that the facility will bring ancient wisdom and modern science together while inaugurating the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

Highlighting India’s contribution to medicine, PM Modi said, “India’s traditional medicine system is not limited to treatment. It is a holistic science of life. The science of Ayurveda goes beyond just healing and treatment and delves into mental health, social health, and environmental health as well. To fight disorders of diabetes, depression and obesity and others, India’s tradition of Yoga is helping the world in many ways.”

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who is on a three-day visit to India expressed deep appreciation for India for its contributions in health and medicine in his speech. He started off in Gujarati asking, “Kem Cho Badha?” (how are you all) which dazzled the audience in applause.

Ghebreyesus highlighted that the centre will help to harness the power of science by strengthening evidence-based traditional medicine. “I’m grateful to PM Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative,” the WHO chief said.

During his speech, he added his connection to India and interactions with Indian wisdom in his college days. “my Indian teachers taught me well about traditional medicines for which I am very grateful. He added that he has good knowledge about the benefits of the traditional medicines and Indian practices, which were introduced to him by his Indian teachers during biology classes. Ghebreyesus highlighted that he loves watching Bollywood films, particularly those shot in the Swiss Alps and that ‘Mother India’ remains his favourite Hindi film so far.

“I thank PM Modi for the USD 250 Million investment to establish the centre with an interim office and a 10-year commitment for operating costs. From the day I spoke to PM Modi, his commitment was amazing and I knew that this centre will be in good hands,” Dr Tedros added. The WHO chief said, “This is a truly global project, this means that India will go the world & the whole world will come to India.”

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus then listed a 5-point agenda for the centre to work on as a focus. The WHO’s chief 5 points were:

Leadership and partnership in working with our global networks. Expand the knowledge of traditional medicine by expanding clinical trials. Data and analytics: The data of WHO’s reliable data will help to understand the use of traditional medicine. To tackle problems affecting the sustainability of bio-diversity and other similar issues. Innovation and technology: Help of Artificial intelligence which has already started mapping the patterns for the WHO app.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, PM of Bhutan Lotay Tshering and Nepal’s PM Sher Bahadur Deuba attended the event through online links. Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minsiter for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal were also present during the inauguration.