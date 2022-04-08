Sikkim’s state government has devised a novel approach to dealing with ‘non-performing’ government employees. These employees, whether doctors, engineers, accountants, or general employees, will be transferred to a newly created department where they will have little to do and will be denied the usual perks.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay, who has been advocating harsh measures against employees who arrive late for work or skip work, announced earlier this week that non-performing government employees will be transferred to the newly created department.

An order signed by state Chief Secretary S.C Gupta and issued on Monday (4 April) stated that a ‘Directorate of Coordination’ is being established “with immediate effect.” The directorate will report to the state home department and will be staffed by officers from “all organised services, including departmental and technical services of different cadres at all levels.”

The order issued by Sikkim Home Department on April 4, 2022 (source: EastMojo)

Chief Minister stated on Monday at a meeting of entrepreneurs in the state capital Gangtok that non-performing employees and officers, such as engineers, accounts officers, and even the likes of an additional chief secretary who do not work and become an impediment to public work will be transferred to the new directorate. Except for the basic salary, they will be ineligible for any benefits.

Tamang said, “We have plans to create a new department where engineers, accounts officers or even the likes of additional chief secretaries, who do not work and become an obstacle for public work, will be transferred. No official vehicles for them, but only salary. Such employees create hurdles and need to be kept aside so that other efficient employees can be productive.”

“There could be two from a group of 10 employees who could hinder the progress of work. If it is work that needs to be completed in a day, it should be completed in a day. But the same work gets stretched to months, hampering the honest public of Sikkim. The function of bureaucracy is to ease the public’s work and not become an obstacle themselves,” the CM added.

CM urged all officers present at the meeting to perform their duties diligently, clarifying that the government’s proposed action is not a step toward “victimisation.” According to the Chief Minister, non-performing employees create obstacles and should be replaced so that efficient employees can perform productively.