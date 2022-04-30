An Indo-Argentinian film based on the life of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore – ‘Thinking of Him’ is set to release in theatres across India on May 6, 2022.

The film, directed by Argentinian film director Pablo Cesar and co-produced by award-winning Indian filmmaker Suraj Kumar, explores Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s relationship with the Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo.

Victoria Ocampo, who had idolized Tagore after reading the French translation of ‘Gitanjali’, is said to have taken care of him when he fell ill during his Bueno Aires visit in 1924. The film is based on the events connected to Tagore and Ocampo during his stay in Argentina.

The movie ‘Thinking of Him’ stars Indian actor Victor Banerjee in the role of Tagore and the Argentine actress Eleonora Wexler playing Victoria. The film also stars the noted Bengali actress Raima Sen and Hector Bordoni in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around the relationship between Tagore and Ocampo. On November 6, 1924, Tagore had to stop in Buenos Aires for medical rest while he was going to Peru to attend the centenary celebrations of the country’s independence. Victoria came to know about Tagore’s visit and offered to take care of him. She had rented a beautiful mansion in a suburb of Buenos Aires and put up Tagore there. Tagore left Buenos Aires on January 3, 1925, after fully recovering from his illness.

The 34-year-old Ocampo had taken care of Tagore during his 58 days stay, which rejuvenated Tagore. She got a spiritual awakening and literary inspiration from the great Indian philosopher-poet.

Speaking about his shooting experience in India, director Pablo Cesar said, ‘It was a unique experience to shoot in India. I have known India since 1994, although it is difficult to know all of India. But over the years, I have understood many things about the idiosyncrasies and behavior of people from many places in India, a country that I personally admire.”

Victor Banerjee said that the film is about what Victoria Ocampo thought of Tagore, and it is not about what somebody else thought of Tagore.