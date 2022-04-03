The Kashmir Files producer announces 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' starring Ravi Teja

Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files, is gearing up to launch another project, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao,’ starring Telugu superstar Ravi Teja. Krishna Vamsee will direct the film, which will also include Bollywood star Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in the lead role.

The film’s announcement sparked a lot of excitement among fans, who can’t wait to see the two on the big screen together. Megastar Chiranjeevi introduced the film on Saturday. Several photos of the squad appeared online, including one of Chiranjeevi, who attended the ceremony. In the photos, he was seen posing with the film’s lead actor, Ravi Teja. Producer Abhishek Agarwal shared about the pan-India movie in a tweet.

Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu is not just a star but an inspiration for many in the industry including me.

It was very kind of him to come and bless us all at the opening of #TigerNageswaraRao my most ambitious Pan Indian Project.

I will always cherish this moment.

Thank you sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o18iTt9G0Z — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) April 3, 2022

Ravi Teja turned to social media to provide a sneak peek of his next flick with his fans and followers. In this new avatar, the actor is depicted standing quietly on a railway track while a train approaches.

In the film, Ravi will play the part of an infamous thief from Andhra Pradesh known as Tiger. The film’s primary cast also includes Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj.

Nupur Sanon also rushed to Instagram to share the news about her involvement in the film with her followers. “Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao,” she said. My first Pan-Indian film. “Let’s go biggg!” “Welcome to the huge search, Nupur Sanon,” the poster she shared said.

“Tiger Nageswara Rao” is set in the 1970s and is based on true events about a renowned and fearless thief from Southern India. Vamsee has written and is the director of the film. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the umbrella of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. It will be launched in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.