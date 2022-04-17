Sunday, April 17, 2022
Updated:

‘It’s not about Delhi, it’s about how Delhi has been destroying Bharat’: Vivek Agnihotri talks about his next movie Delhi Files

Talking about Delhi Files, Vivek Agnihotri said that history should be evidence and fact-based., not narrative-based

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Agnihotri
Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
56

Film director Vivek Agnihotri said in Chennai on 17th April 2022 that his next film ‘The Delhi Files’ is not about Delhi, but it is about how Delhi has been destroying Bharat for so many years. Vivek Agnihotri said that ‘The Delhi Files’ will tell lots of truth about Tamil Nadu also. There is a lot of buzz about Vivek Agnihotri’s next project as his recent film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists in 1990 and the subsequent exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus. This film has become a massive hit.

Vivek Agnihotri, in Chennai, said, “Delhi files will tell you lots of truth about Tamil Nadu also. It’s not about Delhi, it just showed how Delhi has been destroying ‘Bharat’ for so many years.”

He further said, “Who ruled the country in Delhi how they destroy everything right from Mughal kings to the British to modern times.” While talking to the news agency ANI, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his thoughts on his next film in detail.

Vivek Agnihotri further said, “History should be evidence&fact-based. It should not be narrative-based. In India, the problem is that a lot of people write history based on narrative or their political & the political agenda of India mostly has been the western secular agenda.”

Talking about the effects of demeaning the great Hindu civilization he said, “And therefore the great Hindu civilization is always ignored & it is made to believe that we’re weak people & everything we have learned is from western rulers or the invaders that’s why it is wrong.”

Talking about the massacre of Sikhs that took place in Delhi in 1984, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s (1984) is a dark chapter of Indian history. The way the entire Punjab terrorism situation was handled, was inhuman & it was purely from vote bank politics & that’s why terrorism was cultivated by the Congress party in Punjab.”

Vivek Agnihotri further said, “First, they (Congress) created it, then they destroyed it, then they killed lots of innocent people&they covered it up. To date, there has been no justice, what can be worse than that.”

Underlining the importance of telling the truth to the people, Vivek Agnihotri said, “But if history is taught to people, facts are told to people then people stand up & they seek justice & that’s when governments bend down.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was released on 11th March 2022, received a tremendous response not only in India but also abroad. The film created history by collecting 350 crore rupees at the box office. The actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar have acted in this film. The film narrated the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the Kashmir valley in 1990.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

