Friday, May 20, 2022
Updated:

“Farmers know they received money in their accounts”: R Madhavan hails PM Modi’s push for micro-economy at Cannes, says this is ‘new India’

Speaking at the Cannes, Madhavan said PM Modi's push for digitisation was met with scepticism, with many from the economic community dubbing it a disaster. However, within a couple of years, the story changed and India became the largest user of the micro-economy.

OpIndia Staff
Madhavan
R Madhavan (L), PM Modi (R)
3

Actor R Madhavan on Thursday lavished praises on PM Modi as he hailed the central government’s push for the “micro-economy” while speaking at the Cannes film festival. The Rocketry-The Nambi Effect actor said while the world at large was sceptical about the Centre’s embrace of the digital economy, believing that digitisation would be big “disaster” for the country where farmers are uneducated, the story changed in a couple of years believing that digitisation would be a “big disaster” in a country where farmers may not know as India became one of the largest users of micro-economy in India.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurah Thakur shared a snippet of Madhavan’s response on Twitter, tweeting, “When our PM @narendramodi introduced a micro-economy & digital currency there was a furore…it is going to be a disaster. In a couple of years, the whole story changed & India became one of the largest users of micro-economy in the world. This is #NewIndia.”

“When the PM started his term, he introduced the micro-economy and digital currency. There was a furore around the world among the economic community which said it’s not going to work, it’s a disaster because how are you going to get farmers and people who are uneducated in small villages to handle a mobile phone and handle their accounting,” Madhavan said.

He further added, “Micro-economy was considered as a big disaster in India. In a couple of years, the whole story changed and India became one of the largest users of micro-economy in the world. And You know why that happened? It is because farmers need not be educated to know if they have got their money, who they have sent their money, and if they have received the money in their accounts. This is New India.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which is India’s official selection for its world premiere at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, saw its grand premiere at the convention centre of Palais des Festivals. Madhavan is playing the character of Aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was caught in the throes of a spying scandal and falsely accused of espionage during Congress rule in the mid-90s.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

