Churu, Rajasthan: Bride marries another man as groom kept drinking and dancing

In a strange incident from Rajasthan‘s Churu, a miffed bride decided to call off the wedding after the groom delayed the Baraat due to his drunken dancing. The late-night dancing over the DJ in his own wedding procession cost the groom a lot when the bride decided to marry another man in the same setting.

The Groom’s side had to pay an unlikely price in this case from Chelana village of Rajgarh Tehsil in Churu, Rajasthan. On May 15, the groom Anil Mahavir Jat, a resident of Siwani Ward No. 10 of Haryana, reached Chelana for his wedding with a local girl, Manju. As soon as the bride reached the house, more than 150 people joined the Baraat and started dancing to the DJ. The groom’s party left for the bride’s house around 9 in the night but was so involved in the DJ music that they kept dancing till one o’clock in the night.

Reportedly, The groom and some of his friends were drunk and continued to dance to the DJ’s music, causing the procession to be delayed for five hours. The muhurat, the auspicious time for the ceremony of the wedding at 1:15 AM was also missed due to the dancing. Yet, the groom’s party showed no signs of hurrying up to reach the venue. The intoxicated groom and his friends continued to party and did not budge.

The miffed family of the bride, including herself, were ashamed at the scene. They were so frustrated that they decided to call the wedding off. The bride decided to return the Baarat empty-handed. While the time for marriage was already over, the incident saw a brawl between both sides over the punctuality of the groom’s party.

Once the groom and his relatives finally made it to the venue, they learned that the bride has already decided to marry another man. After reaching the venue, the groom saw his bride taking the Pheras with her new husband. The groom’s side had to return home in humiliation. However, the groom’s family still lodged a complaint against the bride’s family at the Rajgarh police station.

The bride’s family argued that since the groom and his family were so careless about the wedding rituals, what would happen if this attitude would continue in the future. After much consultation from the police, both the parties decided to legally call the wedding off citing family issues in the written confirmation.