Dayaben to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here is what the producer said

The intriguing ensemble of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show has been delighting the audience for over 14 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been anticipating the return of one of their favourite characters, Dayaben. She did quit the programme in 2017 when she went on maternity leave. While many anticipated her to return within a few months, she never did.

The viewers have been missing Jethalal and Daya’s humorous chit chat and connection for a long time. Disha Vakani, who plays Dilip Joshi’s onscreen wife, took up the role. Her unique accent, as well as her sharp sense of humour, managed to win hearts.

However, it appears like the fans’ patience may be coming to an end very soon. The producers have seemingly opted to bring Dayaben back to the show in response to popular requests. In a recent interview with ET, the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi, announced that Dayaben will be on the show shortly. He also disclosed that there are plans to bring Dayaben back to the show this year.

He stated that they have no reason not to bring Dayaben’s character back. “…we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche Samay par we are going to bring back the character of Dayaben and the audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi,” Asit Modi stated.

Answering if Disha Vakani will make a comeback to the show, he said, “I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Dayaben. We still have a very good relationship with Disha Ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities.”

“We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Dayaben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before,” he added.