The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has failed to assure consistent water supply in parts of the national capital resulting in a serious supply crisis. Where the supply is normal, the quality of the water supplied through the taps is so bad that it looks like drainage water.

People in various parts of Delhi are concerned about water scarcity and have filed many complaints with the Delhi Jal Board. The Delhi Jal Board continues claiming that things are getting better or that they would be better soon. However, in certain regions, individuals claim that there was previously water in the taps for 10 minutes, but that it has suddenly vanished.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, Sadh Nagar resident Vimla says she sleeps with an alarm set at 4 AM. Previously, water would come for 10 minutes at this time. In which she would fill one to two buckets of water and resume work. However, in the last few days, there has been no water. She is continuously waking up, checking the taps, and returning dissatisfied. Several social media users also shared about the crisis on various platforms.

The area of Ashok Vihar-North Delhi, where I live, is facing an acute water crisis for the last 2-3 days! The supply from @DelhiJalBoard is completely disturbed. Delhi Govt claims to provide 24*7 water supply, but the reality is different.@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/aHmzBz2wQS — Siddhant Sarang (@SiddhantSarang) May 1, 2022

Residents of New Gupta Colony Sector-10 claim that they get up early every morning and wait until late at night for water, but there has been no water for several days. Water scarcity was also reported in Kirari’s Inder Enclave Phase 2 and Suleman Nagar. The situation has been grave for three days, according to locals of Rohini Sector-1, D Block, due to the regular inflow of polluted water in the taps.

President of the Delhi Jal Board, Satyendra Jain, claimed that the Jal Board has made sufficient arrangements to assure water delivery throughout the summer months. A ‘Summer Action Plan 2022’ has been designed to address the problem of drinking water. However, the situation on the ground has not changed as of yet. In Delhi, people are buying packaged water to meet their everyday demands.

Residents in southeast Delhi are the worst affected by the water supply crisis, as per reports. The worst-affected regions are Trilokpuri, Mayur Vihar, Pandav Nagar, Chilla Village, Patparganj, Ganesh Nagar, Mandawali, and Laxmi Nagar.

The Yamuna River has been drying at worrisome levels as a result of the accumulation of waste and rising temperature. Three water treatment facilities in Delhi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla, are working below capacity, affecting supplies, as per reports.