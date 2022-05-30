On Monday, May 30, heavy rain and thunderstorm pounded Delhi and other parts of the NCR. Though the spell of rain has brought some relief to the locals who had been suffering from the searing heat, the accompanying thunderstorm has damaged quite a few buildings, including Jama Masjid. The central dome of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area has apparently been damaged due to the heavy rain and strong winds.

Many social media users have shared images showing the finial atop the main dome at Jama Masjid damaged due to the rain and storm that lashed the national capital today.

“The central dome of Jama Masjid, Delhi damaged during the thunder storm today evening,” tweeted a social media user going by the handle @xpressdietin, sharing the picture of the damaged structure of the Jama Masjid.

The central dome of Jama Masjid, Delhi damaged during the thunder storm today evening

Sharing a video showing the damaged minaret of the disputed mosque, a social media user wondered if the Delhi government would take necessary actions to take care of the damage caused by the rain. Delhi Waqf Board officials said a team was sent to Jama Masjid for inspection and assessment of the damage.

The middle dome finial of #JamaMasjid got damaged because of heavy rain. Hope the authorities will take necessary actions to take care of the damage caused by Rain.

Meanwhile, besides the Jama Masjid, a video also emerged showing a canopy at Vijay Chowk falling over due to the strong rain and storm.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm topples the canopy at Vijay Chowk.

ANI also shared a video from outside the BJP headquarters, where the heavy downpour and gusty winds resulted in trees getting uprooted and bringing the traffic to a halt.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital this afternoon. Visuals from BJP headquarters.

According to Delhi airport sources, thanks to the severe weather, several flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average with the meteorological department predicting overcast conditions for the city.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi… during next 2 hours: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi

ANI quoted Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi as predicting, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 KM/hr would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi during next 2 hours.”

Notably, last year too, the structure of Jama Masjid in old Delhi had suffered damage in the two dust storms within a week’s time.