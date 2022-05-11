Wednesday, May 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDMK MP congratulates man convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

DMK MP congratulates man convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release

Perarivalan was jailed for procuring nine-volt batteries used in the improvised explosive device (IED) that had killed Rajiv Gandhi. The former PM was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in May 1991.

OpIndia Staff
DMK MP
DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar (L), A G Perarivalan(R)
5

Dr Senthilkumar, a DMK MP from Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu, recently took to Twitter to congratulate A G Perarivalan, a man convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for his early release from the jail.

Sharing Perarivalan’s picture, the DMK MP tweeted “Advance Congratulations”. Curiously, Dr Senthilkumar wrote ‘Congratulations’ in Tamil, a native language of Tamil Nadu but which is not widely understood or known in other parts of the country.

Source: Twitter

It is worth noting that Perarivalan was jailed for procuring nine-volt batteries, which were allegedly used in the improvised explosive device (IED) that had killed Rajiv Gandhi. The former PM was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in May 1991.

After serving in jail for decades, Perarivalan moved a mercy petition to seek clemency. Then in February 2014, the Supreme Court commuted Perarivalan’s death sentence to life imprisonment, citing the Centre’s 11-year delay in deciding mercy petitions.

Perarivalan subsequently applied for a pardon on 30 December 2015. Close to three years later, in 2018, the Supreme Court asked the Governor to decide the pardon plea as he deemed fit. In 2018, the Council of Ministers of the Tamil Nadu government also recommended the release of 7 convicts, including Perarivalan.

Recently, files on the premature release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts were referred to the President by Governor RN Ravi. The Supreme Court had then pulled up the Governor, stating that he was bound by the state cabinet’s decision to release AG Perarivalan, who had served 36 years of his life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and castigated his action of sending the mercy plea to the President. The top court has reserved its verdict on the plea filed by AG Perarivalan seeking premature release from jail.

Kin of victims who died alongside Rajiv Gandhi question the Gandhi family’s decision to ‘forgive’ the convicts of the former PM’s assassination

While the Gandhi family had chosen to ‘forgive’ the convicts responsible for the death of Rajiv Gandhi, the kin of those who had died along with the former PM were not too happy with the Gandhi family’s move to grant mercy to the culprits.

When the Tamil Nadu government recommended the release of seven life convicts in the case in 2018, the family members of the victims had met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to not give consent to the same.

“All we received of my mother were pieces wrapped in a blood-stained blanket. The attack on Rajiv Gandhi orphaned me and my siblings. 12 other families suffered because of it. But politicians don’t seem to consider the trauma we have been through. They want to release the murderers for their own political gains and we all condemn this,” S Abbas, whose mother died along with Rajiv Gandhi in the blast had told The News Minute in 2018.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

DMK MP congratulates man convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release

OpIndia Staff -

Modi Story: Home Minister Amit Shah gives a glimpse of the sensitive nature of PM Modi, remembers how he fed a hungry peacock during...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Insult to people dedicated to Bengali literature’, Author Ratna Rashid Banerjee returns award over literary honour to Mamata Banerjee, academy member resigns

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Parents sue son and daughter-in-law demanding grandchild within a year or Rs 5 crore in compensation

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Paperclip: How the USA helped Nazi criminals from WWII evade justice to advance its own military ambitions

Sanghamitra -

NCP is backstabbing Congress, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole after Sharad Pawar’s party joins hands with BJP in Bhandara Zilla Panchayat elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘If you have courage, convert Taj Mahal and Red Fort into temples’: Mehbooba Mufti challenges after petition filed to open locked rooms of Taj...

OpIndia Staff -

Al Jazeera journalist shot dead while covering Israeli army operation in West Bank, Israel says Palestinian terrorists killed her

OpIndia Staff -

Appeasement politics of the Congress responsible for partition of India: Says new history textbook of Haryana board

OpIndia Staff -

MP Locket Chatterjee alleges Rohingyas are being brought for settlement in Bengal, says she was boycotted by film industry for joining BJP

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,753FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com