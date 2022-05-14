On May 14, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Netflix announced a new film based on The Archies comics. The film is going to be a Hindi-Urdu adaption of the comics. Starring Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor among others, the upcoming film is getting a lot of mixed reactions on social media since its announcement.

Despite the presence of several high-profile star kids in the cast, one name is getting even more attention than them – Dot. The actor Dot in the list of names has confused quite a few people, and we decided to help everyone by getting some details on Dot.

Who is Dot?

Dot, who goes by the username @/dotandthesyllables on Instagram, is a musician, songwriter and singer. She uses she/her as her pronouns. Dot, who also goes by Aditi Dot, has been active since 2017. She is the daughter of late Indian rock musician Amit Saigal. Her original composition ‘Everybody Dances to Techno’ made her famous among the genre-lovers. Anyway, she has a decent fan following on her social media accounts. Dot has been into music since she was six. Her music has been featured on Netflix before in the 2019 Valentine’s Day video.

Dot shared the trailer of the upcoming film on her Instagram stories and wrote, “So I wrote some music and sung some songs for #thearchies, a film by Zoie Akhtar. Oh… and also… I’m in it.”

About The Archies

The Archies will be a live-action musical set in 1960s India. Other actors include Super 30 fame Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. It was announced last year, and the shooting for the film was completed on April 18. The first trailer of the movie was released on May 14, 2022. Agastya is reportedly playing the role of Archie Andrews. Suhana will play Veronica, and Khushi will play Betty in the film. The Archies is set for release in 2023.