ED files ‘prosection case’ against 2 PFI extremists for laundering Rs 22 cr, had floated firm in Munnar to fund ‘radical activities’: Details

ED files chargesheet against 2 PFI leaders, had floated firm for money laundering
The ED has been examining PFI leaders' purchase of various overseas properties.
4

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution case (similar to a chargesheet) against two Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, Abdul Razak Peediyakkal alias Abdul Razak BP and Asharaf Khadir alias Ashraf MK, for money laundering of Rs 22 crore. Both are Kerala-based PFI office bearers.

According to the chargesheet, these leaders of the PFI established a business in Munnar, Kerala, to launder money acquired abroad and support the organization’s “radical activities.” It is also claimed that these leaders were involved in the formation of a purported “terror group” by the PFI.

As per the chargesheet, these two, “in association with other PFI leaders and members associated with overseas entities, were developing a residential project — Munnar Villa Vista Project (MVVP) at Munnar — with a motive to launder money collected from foreign countries as well as within the country and to generate funds for PFI to finance its radical activities.”

In March of this year, Razak, the divisional president of PFI’s Perumpadappu unit in Malappuram, was nabbed at Kozhikode airport while attempting to leave the country. Ashraf MK was arrested in Delhi last month.

The ED claims Razak transferred almost Rs 34 lakh from the UAE to Rehab India Foundation (RIF), a cover organisation for PFI. He also reportedly transferred Rs 2 lakh to M K Faizy, the leader of the PFI’s political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The two are also related, according to the ED, to the payment of Rs 3.5 lakh (from August 2018 to January 2021) to PFI member Anshad Badharudeen, who was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terrorism Squad last year, along with PFI member Firoz Khan. The authorities discovered homemade explosive devices, a 32-bore pistol, and seven live rounds in their possession.

The ED has been examining PFI leaders’ purchase of various overseas properties, including a bar-cum-restaurant in Abu Dhabi, following the discovery of some papers in raids on its members in Kerala on December 8, last year as part of the money-laundering investigation.

It is notable that the Kerala High Court stated that there is no question that the SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations that engage in significant acts of violence, but that they are not prohibited organisations. The statement was made by the Kerala High Court while rejecting a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the murder of RSS activist Sanjith.

