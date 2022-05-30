On Monday, May 30, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain in a money laundering case connected to the hawala transactions by a Kolkata-based company.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the PMLA, 2002. The action was taken in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against AAP minister Satyendra Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

It may be recalled that on August 25, 2017, CBI had filed an FIR against Satyendra Jain in a money laundering case. The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR which was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of Rs 16.39 crores from 2010 to 2014.

As per government sources, when questioned by the IT Department, Jain surrendered black money in form of cash worth Rs 16.39 crore, which was laundered using shell companies of Kolkata for purchasing 200 bigha of the land, under Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) 2016 on benami names of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

In November 2019, the Home Ministry approved the prosecution of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering.