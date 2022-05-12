On May 12, three cow smugglers identified as Zeeshan, Saddam and Qasim were apprehended by Ghaziabad Police after a fierce encounter. As per reports, they were running away after stealing a cow in a Scorpio vehicle. The Police chased them, during which their vehicle collided with a tree. The Police asked them to surrender, but the smugglers opened fire. A constable reportedly got injured. In retaliation, the Police opened fire, and all three cow smugglers were wounded. The cow has been rescued safely.

Nipun Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police City (First), said in a statement that at around 4:30 AM, the team was checking vehicles in the Jal Nigam Police Outpost area of Vijayanagar police station. When they tried to stop the silver-coloured Scorpio, it did not stop and sped away. The Police chased the vehicle, during which the Scorpio collided with a tree.

Cow saved by Ghaziabad Police. Source: Dainik Bhaskar

SP said, “When Police asked the cow smugglers to surrender, they started firing. Constable Deepak Kumar of Vijaynagar Police Station sustained injury due to a bullet. The Police opened fire in retaliation. All three smugglers were shot during the encounter.”

The three accused, Zeeshan of Falavada, Meerut, Saddam and Qasim of Muradnagar Ghaziabad, were arrested by the Police. They recovered three pistols, cartridges, Scorpio, a stolen cow, animal sedatives, rope and butchering tools from the accused. As per the Police, there are 23 cases registered against the three accused in different Police Stations.