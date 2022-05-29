After 2 months of high-octane action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for a grand conclusion as the 2 best sides in the tournament, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, are set to clash in the final in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat was the first team to qualify for the playoffs after topping the table, while Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan finished 2nd after the group stage.

The two teams have already met each other twice during this season, with Gujarat emerging as the winner on both occasions. During the group stage, the new IPL franchise coasted to a 37 runs win on the back of an excellent performance by skipper Hardik Pandya. Having finished in the top 2 positions during the group stage, the 2 sides met again in the first playoff where Gujarat once again had the upper hand.

Thanks to a brilliant late assault by South African David Miller, Gujarat won the game by 7 wickets to book their place in the final. Rajasthan had to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2nd qualifier to join them, and they did so comfortably with their star man Jos Buttler scoring his 4th century of the season.

Jos Buttler, who is guaranteed the Orange Cap for this edition of the IPL, will once again be the key man for Rajasthan as he looks to extend his good form. Buttler has already hit 4 centuries in this IPL, equaling Virat Kohli’s record from 2016, and he will be keen to make the record his own in this last match.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah likely to attend

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to attend the grand final in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Strict security arrangements have been made at the ground keeping in mind the high-profile visit. Over 6,000 security personnel have been deployed around the stadium for the same.

“As many as 17 DCPs, 4 DIGSs, 28 ACPs, 51 police inspectors, 268 sub-inspectors, over 5,000 constables, 1,000 home guards, and three companies of SRP will be deployed for security,” said Sanjay Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad city.

A notification has also been issued banning the use of drones and any other unmanned aerial vehicles ahead of the match.