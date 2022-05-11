Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accuses NCP of 'backstabbing'

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole has accused its coalition partner NCP of “backstabbing” by siding with BJP in the Bhandara Zilla Panchayat elections.

Taking to Twitter, Nana Patole tweeted in Marathi saying, ‘After extending a hand of friendship, NCP is backstabbing us. They are constantly working against us. We will definitely ask them about it.’

In 2-2.5 yrs, NCP took away some of our party members. It forged alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole pic.twitter.com/hcSsxux072 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Congress Chief lashed out at Sharad Pawar’s NCP, saying that in the last 2-2.5 yrs, NCP took away some of the party members and forged an alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad.

“If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions,”

Patole’s comments have come in response after NCP and BJP had joined hands to defeat Congress’ candidate for ZP president and vice president.

However, the Congress party managed to win the Bhandara ZP president post after Patole secured the support of a rebel BJP faction. Congress party got the support from BJP leader Charan Waghmare’s faction.