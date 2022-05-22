Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions released the trailer of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo on May 22. Within an hour, Vishal A Singh, a creative executive producer, and Chartered Accountant accused Dharma Productions of using a script he shared with them in 2020 for their latest film.

In a tweet, Vishal said that he had registered the script named ‘Bunny Rani’ with Screenwriting Association in January 2020. A month later, in February 2020, he mailed Dharma Productions for an opportunity to co-produce the film with them, for which he had received a reply from the production house as well. He alleged that they picked his story and made Jug Jugg Jeeyo. “Not fair, Karan Johar,” Vishal wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Vishal attached a screenshot of the email he had sent to Dharma Productions on February 17, 2020, and wrote, “An official complaint will follow.”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer released

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming Bollywood film by Dharma Productions starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the film is directed by Raj Mehta. The film deals with the sensitive subject of divorce and separation with a comic touch. The film is set for release on June 24.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Vishal, but he was not available to discuss the matter in detail. More updates will follow later.