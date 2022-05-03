The Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested Bikas Kumar for his alleged involvement in a fraud of Rs 97 lakhs by a Tamando college lady accountant. The Police said that the prime accused Payal Mahopatra had embezzled Rs 97 lakhs from a private engineering college in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar’s Tamando locality and had transferred the amount to her boyfriend Kumar who spent Rs 50 lakhs out of them on online gambling.

According to the OTV news reports, Kumar is an ex-student of the college and had admitted on May 3rd to have received the money from the lady accountant. The Odisha Police eventually apprehended Kumar from Jharkhand. A team of four police officials reached Ranchi on Saturday, and also to Hazaribagh but were unable to catch the accused boyfriend in both the locations.

Eventually, the police apprehended him and appealed for a five days remand period at Hazaribagh court. The prime accused in the case was arrested on April 29 on the charges of misappropriation of college fees amounting to Rs 97 lakhs.

The Police said that Kumar was in a relationship with the lady accountant and had been successful in persuading her to embezzle the college money. She was in-charge of collecting the fees and routing it to the account of the university. The lady transferred the amount digitally to Kumar instead of the college account, and Kumar spent more than half of it on online gambling. The balance amount was spent by Kumar on traveling and other major expenses including his father’s medical treatment.

The matter came to light when the audit report of the private engineering college in Tamando was being prepared. The authorities of the institute filed a police complaint at Tomando Police Station. During the investigation, Police came to know that the accountant had transferred the money to her boyfriend, who was an ex-student of the same college. She had transferred the money during a span of one year. The Police have now arrested both the accused and the investigations of the case are underway.