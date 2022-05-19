Executive president of the Maharashtra state Congress and MLA Praniti Shinde has strongly opposed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to lift water from the Ujani dam and give it to Indapur and Baramati talukas. Congress MLA from Maharashtra’s Solapur city Praniti Shinde has warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that if it tries to divert water from Solapur, the people of Solapur will create a ruckus. Shinde also said she had nothing to do with power and had seen power since childhood. Shinde explained her stance on the issue of diverting water meant for Solapur from the Ujani dam to Indapur and Baramati which is Sharad Pawar’s hometown.

“Give us water, give us everyday. If you try to steal our water, we will burn down forests.”



– Congress MLA Praniti Shinde in a warning to Solapur’s Guardian Minister Datta Bharne (NCP), for diverting water to Baramati & Indapur.https://t.co/I7IlCDFXjMpic.twitter.com/gfctB4iRyl — Maha Vinash Aghadi ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@MVAGovt) May 19, 2022

Praniti Shinde said, “We will not let this happen. If it happens so, we will create a ruckus. Twenty years ago, Sushilkumar Shinde Saheb laid a pipeline to bring the water from the Ujani Dam to Solapur. This government and the guardian minister are not giving that water in a proper way in the first place. The Municipal Corporation is also unable to set a proper plan. We accuse the Municipal Corporation is neglecting this issue even when there is decent water stored in the Ujani Dam.”

She further said, “All of you must be remembering that we gave water every two days even in the middle of droughts. At that time the Ujani Dam was running into minus. Prithviraj Chavhan was the chief minister of the state. We brought a fund of Rupees two crore overnight and set the suction pumps. And brought that water to the Solapur Municipal Corporation area while the Congress party then ruled the Corporation. We cared for people. We always used to think about what can we deliver to the people going out of the box. It is only because of this attitude that we could bring the water from Ujani to Solapur overnight through the pipeline. Even in the middle of the droughts we supplied alternate day water to Solapurkars and even to the extended suburbs of Solapur city.”

Praniti Shinde said, “Today the Ujani Dam is in plus. Still, you are not planning the water distribution properly. Adding worse to the worry, if you try to divert our water somewhere else, will we remain silent as if we are dead? Aren’t we working here for the people of Solapur? We are working day and night for the people of Solapur and their legitimate rights. I have nothing to do with the power. I have seen much of that since my childhood. But if you are diverting the water which is actually meant for the people of Solapur then I hereby warn you that we will create a ruckus. Give us water. Give us water every day and don’t you dare to touch our waters.”

Praniti Shinde is the daughter of former union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde. It is notable that the government of Maharashtra has taken the decision of giving the water from the Ujani Dam to 17 villages in the Indapur and Baramati talukas under a special scheme. a Fund of 348 crore rupees is also allotted for the same. People in the Solapur district are enraged at this decision and there is a protest going on against this decision.