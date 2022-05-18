Rajasthan Congress MLA and State’s Youth Congress president Ganesh Ghogra has resigned from the party alleging that he is being ignored even after being MLA of the ruling party. Ghogra is a 38-year-old MLA from Dungarpur in the state assembly and is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Congress MLA Ganesh Ghogra’s resignation letter. Courtesy: Yatharth Mishra on Twitter

In a letter directed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ganesh Ghogra complained that the administration does not listen to him when he brings up people’s problems. He said that even after sitting on the administerial posts in the government, his concerns were not being addressed. In his letter, he states that after being sidelined by the people in the administration, he has been prompted to take such a step.

According to news reports, Ghogra was miffed when local authorities did not pay heed to issues raised by him over land distribution. His resignation letter, which has been published on social media mentions Congress stalwarts including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, state representative Ajay Maken, and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra among others. Ghogra, who was anointed as the Rajasthan State President of the Indian Youth Congress in April 2020, has parted ways from the Congress while state assembly elections are due next year.

Amidst the polarising rivalry between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Ghogra remained an important apostle of the CM’s causes in the Gehlot faction. It is said that in 2020, Ganesh Ghogra was made the State Youth Congress President after removing MLA Mukesh Bhakar, a Pilot aide. Ghogra’s resignation comes hours after Hardik Patel from Gujarat resigned from Congress just months ahead of Gujarat’s state assembly elections. Patel’s discontent with Congress too emerged from a similar reason of being neglected in the party.

In the coming months, it would be difficult for the Congress party to hold together the sentiment of its youth leaders given that assembly elections in many states are around the corner.