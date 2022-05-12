Nationalist Congress Party’s president Sharad Pawar is in the middle of controversy again. This time he is being criticized for using abusive words while referring to Hindu deities. In a program organized by the Indian Tribal Research and Development Institute at Satara in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar was speaking as one of the guests on 9th May 2022.

In his speech, Sharad Pawar was quoting Jawahar Rathod’s poetry as to how he described his plight of coming from a backward caste. Sharad Pawar said, “We carved the idols and you just kept them inside the temples. And you bastards don’t allow us to enter the temples?”

Sharad Pawar was quoting poet Jawahar Rathod to criticize the priests for allegedly not allowing people from lower castes to enter temples. NCP chief Sharad Pawar further said, “I have to ask you the question that Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh, these Gods we made using our tools like a Chhanni. We are the father of your God because we have made this your God. So Jawahar Rathod has written a poem saying that we will not tolerate the injustice done to us.”

Invoking the reflections of age-old practices of untouchability in the contemporary era, Sharad Pawar went on to indirectly slam the upper castes of the Hindu religion in general. Sharad Pawar is known for particularly targeting Brahmins in Maharashtra. Sometimes he names the community directly. Sometimes he implies through his peculiar words. Sharad Pawar further said, “All I have to say is that this oppression, this tendency to keep people aside is still there in our society. There is a class that does so even today. Under the garb of rituals, traditions, etc. they are injecting the poisonous thoughts of castes and religions in the minds of the people.”

Criticizing Sharad Pawar for this speech, BJP leader Sunil Deodhar tweeted, “NCP chief Sharad Pawar has lost his mental balance & stooped low by abusing believers of Hindu Gods as ‘SAALA’. This failed politician has shown his frustration by saying that I’m ‘BAAP’ of your Gods. He must quit politics before people make him irrelevant.”

