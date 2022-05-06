Indian captain Rohit Sharma rediscovered his form after a lean season as he smashed 43 runs off 28 balls to power Mumbai to an imposing total of 177 runs against runaway leaders Gujarat Titans. This IPL season had been a nightmare thus far for the Indian selectors as their 2 biggest stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, kept struggling for runs. However, this performance from Rohit would have eased some of their concerns as the Indian skipper looked in imperious touch throughout his stay on the crease.

Having been put into bat by Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit, and his fellow opener Ishan Kishan looked confident from the start, and gave Mumbai the sort of positive start they have been craving for throughout this season. The duo scored at nearly 10 runs per over during their stay together as they put together 74 in their 7.3 overs partnership.

However, once Rohit was dismissed by the very impressive Rashid Khan, Gujarat managed to claw their way back into the game as they took 4 wickets for 45 runs off 45 balls in the middle of the innings. That brought Tim David to the crease and the Singapore all-rounder’s big-hitting brought some momentum back to Mumbai’s innings as he smashed 44 runs off 21 balls, punctuated with 4 sixes.

For Gujarat, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan was once again the standout bowler as he conceded just 24 runs off his 4 overs taking 2 wickets. Rashid was also the star on the field as he took 3 catches to go with his 2 wickets.

Irrespective of the result tonight, Mumbai Indians will stay at the bottom of the table while Gujarat will stay on top of the table.